⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya, Sinkova, and Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovksoye (Lugansk People’s Republic).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to over 35 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery howitzer.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy units close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny and Grigorovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

💥 Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 66th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was obliterated close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People’s Republic).

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Wagner assault groups continue intensive fighting to push the enemy out of the central quarters of Artyomovsk.

💥 Airborne Troops support the assault units on the flanks by preventing the enemy from transferring reinforcement units to the city and giving no chance to the enemy to retreat from Artyomovsk.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Yug Group of Forces engaged concentrations of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Kalinovka, Nikolayevka, and Stupochki (Donetsk People’s Republic).

✈️Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft made 12 sorties close to Artyomovsk and the Missile Troops and Artillery carried out 57 firing missions to support the Group’s actions.

💥The enemy's losses amounted to over 300 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicles, six armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun over the past day in this direction.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar(Donetsk People's Republic), Poltavka, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Omelnik (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Over the past 24 hours, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralized in these directions.

💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade was eliminated close to Gulyai Pole.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun have been eliminated during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have engaged 97 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 124 areas during the day.

◽️ The air defense forces downed nine HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry