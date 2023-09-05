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Gran Torino (2024) Blind Edition Trailer
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140 views • September 05, 2023

Gran Torino (2024) Blind Edition Trailer

There's only one gematria G.O.D.S. Code match for the word wrench...

G.O.D.S. Code Word MATCH: 'Wrench' = 'Talmud'

G.O.D.S. - Gold, Oil, Drugs & Slaves (aka: Judeo-Masonic Cabal). 


Everyday we continue following this Judeo-Masonic script, is just another day we're asset stripped! 


Retired auto worker and Korean War vet Walt Kowalski fills emptiness in his life with beer and home repair, despising the many Asian, Latino and black families in his neighborhood. Walt becomes a reluctant hero when he stands up to the gangbangers who tried to force an Asian teen to steal Walt's treasured car. An unlikely friendship develops between Walt and the teen, as he learns he has more in common with his neighbors than he thought.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

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