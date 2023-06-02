Lesson 10: Satan's Final Deceptions

Memory Text: "Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth'' (John 17:17, NKJV).It was one of those gorgeous September mornings in Chicago. As the sun rose over Lake Michigan and commuters battled traffic jams on the Kennedy and Eisenhower expressways, and children made their way to school, a chilling story began to emerge that struck fear into the hearts of Chicagoans. People were becoming tragically sick, and some were dying just a few hours after taking Tylenol capsules. On testing, each of the capsules proved to be laced with potassium cyanide, a deadly poison. A deranged individual had tampered with the medication. To this day, we don't know who did this.

As we have seen, Revelation warns us that the "inhabitants of the earth" will drink a deadly potion called the "wine of Babylon." There are false doctrines and teachings that, in the end, will lead only to death. However, the world is not left without the antidote, the protection against this spiritual poison: the three angels' messages.

In this week's lesson, we will continue looking at Babylon's deceptions, Jesus' plan should be our blueprint and moral compass to save us from them, and the death they would otherwise bring.

"Through the two great errors, the immortality of the soul and Sunday sacredness, Satan will bring the people under his deceptions. While the former lays the foundation of spiritualism, the latter creates a bond of sympathy with Rome."—GC, p. 588.

In the Old Testament, the spirits of the dead played a major part in Babylonian religion. The Babylonians had a strong belief in the doctrine of the immortality of the soul...Jews from contact with Greek thought and chiefly through the philosophy of Plato, its principal exponent, who was led to it through Orphic and Eleusinian mysteries in which Babylonian and Egyptian views were strangely blended."—Kaufmann Kohler, "Immortality of the Soul," (1906).

Here is a remarkable statement by Dr. Edward T. Hiscox, the author of the Standard Manual for Baptist Churches. In 1893, he addressed a group of hundreds of Baptist ministers and shocked them as he explained how Sunday came into the Christian church. He said, "What a pity that it [Sunday] comes branded with the mark of paganism, and christened with the name of the sun god, then adopted and sanctioned by the papal apostasy, and bequeathed as a sacred legacy to Protestantism!"—Before a New York ministers'' conference, November 13, 1893.

Old Babylon and Spiritual Babylon: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/12517.19925

Two great errors: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/132.2635

Lie first repeated to Eve: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/28.1100

Spiritualism: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/116.1643

Constantine decreed the observance of Sunday: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/145.1566

Sabbath in the bosom of the Decalogue: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/74.1736

What is that wine? Jesus cleansed the temple twice: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/99.662

Satan had claimed: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/15.1349Alt. YouTube Channels:

1. @NASF-ZASF Live® (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. @Present Truth Talk Show (P2TS Live®) [@presenttruthtakeshow]: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Audio: https://youtu.be/FgFn7fFLVG8

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]