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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #323: JOE COLLINS #CA43 #RecallGavinNewsom 3-11-2021
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#TuneIn2InTune for Monday night's show!! JOE COLLINS #CA43 will join us on @PatriotsInTune. Joe ran against Maxine Waters for #California District 43. Check out his website here: http://joecollinsforcongress.com/ & follow him on twitter @joecollins43rd. Also Joe is part of the effort to recall Governor Newsom.
Toots Sweet will debut his latest single "La Cosa Nostra - This Thing Of Ours"
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Toots Sweet will debut his latest single "La Cosa Nostra - This Thing Of Ours"
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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