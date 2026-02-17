You're Wasting Money on Self-Help

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Personal growth has really paid off for me, but I'm skeptical about spending money on the types of offerings that are so common in the personal development world; so often, they don't deliver the transformation promised.
Here, I break down 7 high-ROI personal growth avenues and shed light on pricey traps. I begin with the story of how I met the disciple of the "most hated man in the world," which is illustrative of how to (NOT) spend money on personal development...
1:35 Storytime: the disciple of the most hated man in the world
10:18 A decade of personal growth - Fruitful for me
14:24 $5000 wasted
16:56 Spend money smart on personal development
17:24 Nootropics/Smart Drugs
21:23 High-quality food
25:28 Books
31:45 Self-quantification
38:53 Fitness
39:55 Networking
42:00 Coaching
47:34 The status signaling trap
01:00:36 The trauma resolution trap
01:03:26 Biohacking health does NOT have to be expensive
01:05:02 Spend smart, not silly
Read 📄 My deep dive guide on How to (NOT) Waste Money on Personal Development: High-ROI hacks, counter-intuitive personal growth tips, the truth about "coaching" - and more!
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Waste-Money-Personal-Development
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions.
