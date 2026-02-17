You're Wasting Money on Self-Help

Personal growth has really paid off for me, but I'm skeptical about spending money on the types of offerings that are so common in the personal development world; so often, they don't deliver the transformation promised.

Here, I break down 7 high-ROI personal growth avenues and shed light on pricey traps. I begin with the story of how I met the disciple of the "most hated man in the world," which is illustrative of how to (NOT) spend money on personal development...





1:35 Storytime: the disciple of the most hated man in the world

10:18 A decade of personal growth - Fruitful for me

14:24 $5000 wasted

16:56 Spend money smart on personal development

17:24 Nootropics/Smart Drugs

21:23 High-quality food

25:28 Books

31:45 Self-quantification

38:53 Fitness

39:55 Networking

42:00 Coaching

47:34 The status signaling trap

01:00:36 The trauma resolution trap

01:03:26 Biohacking health does NOT have to be expensive

01:05:02 Spend smart, not silly





