You're Wasting Money on Self-Help
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
5 views • 2 days ago

Personal growth has really paid off for me, but I'm skeptical about spending money on the types of offerings that are so common in the personal development world; so often, they don't deliver the transformation promised.

Here, I break down 7 high-ROI personal growth avenues and shed light on pricey traps. I begin with the story of how I met the disciple of the "most hated man in the world," which is illustrative of how to (NOT) spend money on personal development...


1:35 Storytime: the disciple of the most hated man in the world

10:18 A decade of personal growth - Fruitful for me

14:24 $5000 wasted

16:56 Spend money smart on personal development

17:24 Nootropics/Smart Drugs

21:23 High-quality food

25:28 Books

31:45 Self-quantification

38:53 Fitness

39:55 Networking

42:00 Coaching

47:34 The status signaling trap

01:00:36 The trauma resolution trap

01:03:26 Biohacking health does NOT have to be expensive

01:05:02 Spend smart, not silly


Read 📄 My deep dive guide on How to (NOT) Waste Money on Personal Development: High-ROI hacks, counter-intuitive personal growth tips, the truth about "coaching" - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Waste-Money-Personal-Development


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
travellife lessonsfitnessself helpbookspersonal growthpersonal developmentscamsnetworkingdigital nomadfinancial freedomjonathan roselandsocial dynamicslimitless mindsetwaste moneypickup artist
