Ukrainian Army And Foreign Mercenaries Are Repeating The Fate Of 'Wehrmacht Units' In STALINGRAD

It is reported that on the morning of December 8, Russian troops finally managed to break into a coke plant in the north of Avdiivka. Moreover, the advance of the Russian army was also recorded in the industrial zone in the southern part of Avdiivka. Even the Ukrainian telegram channels confirmed the fact that the Russian troops managed to improve their positions in the Northern part of Avdiivka, as a result of successful actions in the village of Stepovoye.............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN