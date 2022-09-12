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Ukraine Update September 12, 2022
Marine1063
Marine1063
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184 views • September 12, 2022

⚡️In total, from September 6 to 10, the Kiev regime losses were more than four thousand dead and more than eight thousand wounded in Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog and Kharkov areas alone.


The Russian Aerospace Forces, missile forces and artillery are launching precision strikes on AFU units and reserves in the Kharkov region.

▪️ The strikes has resulted in the elimination of the military personnel and military equipment of the units of the 14th and 92nd Mechanized Brigades of the AFU in the areas of Staroverovka, Chuguev and Volosskaya Balakleya, the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade in Novaya Vodolaga, as well as the deployment point of foreign mercenaries near Klugino-Bashkirovka.


▫️Enemy losses were over 200 servicemen and more than 20 military equipment.

In addition, during the day, concentrated fire strikes destroyed Armed Forces of Ukraine units in the areas of Pristin , Boldyrevka, Sinikha, Beloye, Komarovka, Gorokhovatka, Kupyansk, Senkovo and Podvysokoye of Kharkov region.

▪️More than 250 Ukrainian servicemen, 12 units of armored vehicles, three field artillery guns, one multiple-launch rocket system and 17 motor vehicles were destroyed.

💥On the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction, high-precision missile strikes by the Russian Air Force destroyed a temporary deployment point of units of the 36th Brigade of the AFU Marine Corps near Nikolayev. More than 100 servicemen and 15 units of motor and armored vehicles of the enemy were lost.

💥 Iskander high-precision ground-based missiles struck manpower and military equipment of the 28th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade during unloading at the railway station of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic.

💥In the area of Mirolubovka, Kherson region, the strikes of the Russian Space Forces has resulted in elimination of over 50 servicemen and 7 pieces of military equipment of the 60th Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

◾️ Eight command posts of the AFU, including the headquarters of the 93rd and 24th Mechanized Brigades in the areas of Artyomovsk and Raigorodok of the Donetsk People's Republic, the command posts of Battalions of the 1st Tank, 59th Motorized Infantry Brigades, 60th Infantry Brigade and the 35th Marine Brigade in the districts of Kalinovskoe, Maryanskoe of Dnepropetrovsk Region, Kaluga of Nikolayev Region and Belaya Krinitsa of Kherson Region, as well as 43 artillery units, enemy manpower and military equipment in 103 areas were destroyed.

💥Munition depots at Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Voznesensk in the Nikolayev region were destroyed.

💥Two Tochka-U ballistic missiles and two American HARM anti-radiation missiles were shot down in the air near the village of Udy, Kharkov region.

💥In the area of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, 12 shells of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket-launch systems and nine shells of the Olkha rocket system were intercepted.

- Russian Military of Defense

Keywords
russiaukrainekharkovdonbasskharkivkrivoy rognikolayev
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