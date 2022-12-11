WHISKEY AND PRAYER JANUARY 6 - TRENNIS EVANS, COUY GRIFFIN & DAVID SUMRALL CONNECT THE DOTS

https://danhappel.com/trennis-evans-and-couy-griffin-whiskey-and-prayer-january-6/

Guest Host David Sumrall talks with Trennis Evans, who drank whiskey in Nancy Pelosi's office on January 6th, and Couy Griffin, who was arrested inciting violence with his calls to prayer. 3 weeks in solitary confinement with the "QAnon Shaman" and talks about the conditions of the prison cells, the guards, and the mental well being of those left to rot in prison with no trial for almost 2 years

Guest: Couy Griffin – Help Couy: https://www.givesendgo.com/G6GYC

Follow Couy Griffin – https://truthsocial.com/@CowboysForTrump

Guest: Trennis Evans – https://condemnedusa.com/

David Sumrall https://stophate.com/