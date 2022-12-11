WHISKEY AND PRAYER JANUARY 6 - TRENNIS EVANS, COUY GRIFFIN & DAVID SUMRALL CONNECT THE DOTS

https://danhappel.com/trennis-evans-and-couy-griffin-whiskey-and-prayer-january-6/
Guest Host David Sumrall talks with Trennis Evans, who drank whiskey in Nancy Pelosi's office on January 6th, and Couy Griffin, who was arrested inciting violence with his calls to prayer. 3 weeks in solitary confinement with the "QAnon Shaman" and talks about the conditions of the prison cells, the guards, and the mental well being of those left to rot in prison with no trial for almost 2 years
Guest: Couy Griffin – Help Couy: https://www.givesendgo.com/G6GYC
Follow Couy Griffin – https://truthsocial.com/@CowboysForTrump
Guest: Trennis Evans – https://condemnedusa.com/
David Sumrall https://stophate.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.