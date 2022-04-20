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Silent War Ep. 6200: POC Vaxtoll 200%, Eggs + 300%, Russia Winning, Durham Holdouts, Food Sabotage
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102 views • April 20, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Russia Expands 'Powerful' Cruise Missile Strikes To Western City Of Lviv.
Kentucky Legislature Overrides Governor’s Veto of Pro-life Bill.
CDC Says Public Transportation Mask Mandate No Longer In Effect.
Union Pacific Railroad Begins Restricting Rail Shipments of Nitrogen Based Fertilizer During Spring Planting Season.
According to the USDA, the price of a dozen eggs in November hovered around $1. Right now, that price is $2.95 and rising.
Second Global COVID Summit Announced: Main Goal Will Be to Vaccinate Everyone on Planet, Everywhere.
HHS Secretary Becerra Claims COVID Vaccines ‘Kill People Of Color’ At ‘Twice The Rate Of Whites,’ Vows To ‘Work’ Harder To Get More People Vaccinated.
Ron DeSantis Threatens to Hold Twitter’s Board of Directors Accountable for Breaching Fiduciary Duty.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces to End Disney World’s Special Tax Privilege and Law Exemptions.
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Accuses CNN of Creating Conflict During Ferguson Riots — Forgets That He Protested There for Several Days Promoting the Big Lie.
Five Witnesses Connected to Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Invoked the Fifth Amendment and Refused to Cooperate with Durham.
All of this, and more.
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Russia Expands 'Powerful' Cruise Missile Strikes To Western City Of Lviv.
Kentucky Legislature Overrides Governor’s Veto of Pro-life Bill.
CDC Says Public Transportation Mask Mandate No Longer In Effect.
Union Pacific Railroad Begins Restricting Rail Shipments of Nitrogen Based Fertilizer During Spring Planting Season.
According to the USDA, the price of a dozen eggs in November hovered around $1. Right now, that price is $2.95 and rising.
Second Global COVID Summit Announced: Main Goal Will Be to Vaccinate Everyone on Planet, Everywhere.
HHS Secretary Becerra Claims COVID Vaccines ‘Kill People Of Color’ At ‘Twice The Rate Of Whites,’ Vows To ‘Work’ Harder To Get More People Vaccinated.
Ron DeSantis Threatens to Hold Twitter’s Board of Directors Accountable for Breaching Fiduciary Duty.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces to End Disney World’s Special Tax Privilege and Law Exemptions.
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Accuses CNN of Creating Conflict During Ferguson Riots — Forgets That He Protested There for Several Days Promoting the Big Lie.
Five Witnesses Connected to Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Invoked the Fifth Amendment and Refused to Cooperate with Durham.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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