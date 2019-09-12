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Women's Rights Activist In Iran Dies After Setting Herself On Fire
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9 views • September 12, 2019
Owen takes on today's hottest headlines including a story about Sahar Khodayari, a female activist who was arrested and face years in jail because she tied to enter a soccer stadium disguised as a man who later died by setting herself on fire.
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