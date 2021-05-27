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COVID19 vaccine safety: Dr. Hooman Noorchashm & Dr Jack
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2 views • May 27, 2021
Hooman Noorchashm, MD, PhD
Dr. Jack and Dr. Noorchashm discuss COVID19 vaccine safety and what the FDA and CDC must do to protect people from potentially predictable adverse events and death in the context of pathogenic priming, ADE, and potential residual viral matter…. aired 02/27/21
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyk
Dr. Jack and Dr. Noorchashm discuss COVID19 vaccine safety and what the FDA and CDC must do to protect people from potentially predictable adverse events and death in the context of pathogenic priming, ADE, and potential residual viral matter…. aired 02/27/21
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyk
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