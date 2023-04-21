The poor girl was abandoned by her owner after her legs were disabled

Pitiful Animal





Apr 21, 2023





Ceylan dog in a video recorded in Turkey.

A disabled dog should be abandoned by his owner in the middle of a hot road.

the dog did not understand what happened.

Ceylan desperately ran after the car.

But the car went too fast and Ceylan fell to the ground

As soon as we received the above clip, we immediately went to find Ceylan.

fortunately, we found Ceylan after many days.

"I can't give your front legs back, but we know that your pain will be left behind."

Her health is fine.

She just needs to get the vaccine and then go home.

When she's with me, she's very obedient and understanding.

No matter how unfairly she was treated in the past, she doesn't let that sadness dominate her present life.

We hope this puppy has a new owner who can keep him wagging his tail for the rest of his life.Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3L4-ja9iKA