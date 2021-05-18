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Bud Stonebraker at the World Wide Rally for Freedom Honolulu - May 15, 2021
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10 views • May 18, 2021
Following a march from Kapiolani Park to Ala Moana Beach Park attended by hundreds of Hawaiians, Pastor Bud Stonebraker spoke at the second World Wide Rally for Freedom in Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu was one of over 180 cities to participate in this global demonstration for freedom.
https://www.southshorechristianfellowship.org
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://T.me/worldwidedemonstration
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
https://www.southshorechristianfellowship.org
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://T.me/worldwidedemonstration
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
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