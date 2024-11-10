2025 Trump Prophecies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump is NOT the Antichrist! Trump is anti-Globalist.
The future antichrist will be a Globalist. This channel cited Revelation 17 as the reason why Trump would win in 2024. Trump won. Doesn't it seem like God anointed Trump to be King of the World for a season? What's going to occur in 2025 with Trump and his mandate? What will Trump do? What will the Beat and the Globalists do to us? Who will win the upcoming battles? Let's examine the Trump Prophecies.