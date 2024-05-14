Ukrainians are GOD’s chosen people_ Zelensky says Putin is EVIL _ Redacted w Natali & Clayton

Mirrored Content
Ukrainian President Zelensky wants to win back Christians at the very moment he’s trying to shut down their churches. In an Easter address for Orthodox Christians, Zelensky said that Ukrainians are God’s chosen people and that God is an Ally in their conflict with Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.