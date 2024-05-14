Create New Account
Ukrainians are GOD’s chosen people_ Zelensky says Putin is EVIL _ Redacted w Natali & Clayton
Mirrored Content 
Ukrainian President Zelensky wants to win back Christians at the very moment he’s trying to shut down their churches. In an Easter address for Orthodox Christians, Zelensky said that Ukrainians are God’s chosen people and that God is an Ally in their conflict with Ukraine.

russiachristianitywarukrainezelensky

