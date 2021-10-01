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Exposing the real Jacinda Ardern | Counter Punch with Trevor Loudon
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354 views • October 01, 2021
Counterpunch With Trevor Loudon
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looms large on the world stage. But few understand that she is a radical leftist hell-bent on steering her country into the arms of Communist China; Trevor Loudon exposes the real Jacinda Ardern.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looms large on the world stage. But few understand that she is a radical leftist hell-bent on steering her country into the arms of Communist China; Trevor Loudon exposes the real Jacinda Ardern.
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