Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 28, 2023 - Imploding Biden economy spawns FRAUDULENT SCAMS targeting consumers of all kinds
Published Yesterday

0:00 Intro

0:18 FRAUDULENT SCAMS

33:50 New Crisis

35:30 Additional News

43:09 Joe Biden

55:28 Climate Change

58:23 The Best Video

1:07:19 Interview with John Bush


- Beware of new SCAMS targeting us all

- Many scammers are INFLUENCERS who sound believable

- Some are positioned as "Christian" or "alternative" orientations

- Watch out for #Maui fundraising scams, #gold scams, #crypto scams, supplement scams and more

- Shocking (true) examples of scams we've uncovered in our 20 years of research and testing

- The "whey protein" that turned out to be maltodextrin

- The #detox supplement that turned out to be liquid aluminum

- 3 Ukrainian pilots DIE in a training exercise

- 79 arsonists arrested in Greece for seeing wildfires blamed on #climate change

- Don't get suckered into a #civilwar trap

- Joe Biden pushing new #vaccines for #plandemic 2.0

- Partial interview with John Bush from Live Free Academy


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


