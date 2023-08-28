Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 28, 2023 - Imploding Biden economy spawns FRAUDULENT SCAMS targeting consumers of all kinds

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0:00 Intro
0:18 FRAUDULENT SCAMS
33:50 New Crisis
35:30 Additional News
43:09 Joe Biden
55:28 Climate Change
58:23 The Best Video
1:07:19 Interview with John Bush
- Beware of new SCAMS targeting us all
- Many scammers are INFLUENCERS who sound believable
- Some are positioned as "Christian" or "alternative" orientations
- Watch out for #Maui fundraising scams, #gold scams, #crypto scams, supplement scams and more
- Shocking (true) examples of scams we've uncovered in our 20 years of research and testing
- The "whey protein" that turned out to be maltodextrin
- The #detox supplement that turned out to be liquid aluminum
- 3 Ukrainian pilots DIE in a training exercise
- 79 arsonists arrested in Greece for seeing wildfires blamed on #climate change
- Don't get suckered into a #civilwar trap
- Joe Biden pushing new #vaccines for #plandemic 2.0
- Partial interview with John Bush from Live Free Academy
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