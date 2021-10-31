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Possibly this will happen to all vaccinated people! Vaccine zombie apocalypse! Alert Important Warning Spread!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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1767 views • October 31, 2021
The resistance needs YOU!
bbb= 666 = Bibi Biden Bergoglio = 6uild 6ig 6etter = concentration camp gene drive genocide!
PREVENT! PREVENT! PREVENT! PREVENT! PREVENT! PREVENT! PREVENT! PREVENT!
Adverse Reaction 404
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/adv9182722:a

Adverse Reactions from Covid Jabs Exposed
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c

Adverse Reaction: Shedding
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/advshedding:0

Adverse Reaction 395
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/adv182827:0

Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS) Explained - Toxic Mould Support Australia
https://toxicmould.org/cirs-explained/

Systemic inflammatory response syndrome - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Systemic_inflammatory_response_syndrome

Odysee
https://odysee.com/

Adverse Reaction 402
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/adv02743290:a

tokyo at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=tokyo&;t=opera&ia=web

Man dressed as Joker terrorises Tokyo train
https://news.yahoo.com/knife-arson-acid-attack-tokyo-122938376.html

Several injured in Tokyo knife and arson attack
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/several-injured-in-tokyo-knife-and-arson-attack/ar-AAQ9OUv

17 hurt as man in costume stabs passengers on Tokyo train, public broadcaster says | CBC News
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/tokyo-train-stabbing-1.6232000

Man stabs at least 10 passengers on Tokyo commuter train at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Man+stabs+at+least+10+passengers+on+Tokyo+commuter+train&;t=opera&iax=videos&ia=videos

Man arrested over stabbing spree on Tokyo train
https://newsonjapan.com/html/newsdesk/article/131686.php

Woman streams the car crash that killed her on Facebook Live
https://nypost.com/2017/07/10/woman-streams-the-car-crash-that-killed-her-on-facebook-live/

Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

Zombie Preparedness | CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm

depleted uranium children at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=depleted+uranium+children&;t=opera&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fi.pinimg.com%2F474x%2F16%2F43%2F2a%2F16432a16010936d18326ffb737e1238f--depleted-uranium-hiroshima.jpg
Keywords
newsadverse eventsvaccinegenocideapocalypsepopulation reductionvaccine zombieadverse reactionadverse reactionshydracovid-19mrna
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