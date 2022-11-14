Create New Account
Suddenly changed? Personality-changes after mRNA-Injection
This interview of Dr Breggin PeterBreggin and me, via German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, regarding why mRNA vaccinated people seem often to have personality changes, is important and hair-raising. Dr Breggin confirms, as a psychiatrist, what the @ WarRoom/DailyClout research volunteers and I discovered re demyelination of nerves and consequent brain damage from lipid nanoparticles. We also talk frankly as Jews and Germans about historical totalitarianism.

afterchangedsuddenlypersonality-changesmrna-injection

