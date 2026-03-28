One of the US aircraft carriers was attacked by Iran from 17 different directions - Trump, clip 3 at FII Summit

One of the American aircraft carriers was attacked by Iran from 17 different directions. This was stated by Trump.

He did not specify the name of the ship, but stated that it is "the largest aircraft carrier in the world".

(The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is the largest aircraft carrier in the world)

Trump spoke at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit Friday evening in Miami.

FII is run by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, focusing on social and economic investments.