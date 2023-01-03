Dr. Jane Ruby Show





January 2, 2023





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Pope Benedict, ousted from the papacy and held in captivity, for CIA installed Francis (Bergolio), died over the weekend. Brother Alexis Bugnolo joins Dr. Jane LIVE ON THE GROUND FROM THE VATICAN TONIGHT to discuss Benedict and the CIA installation of Pope Francis. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





https://Fromrome.info

Brother Alexis Bugnolo’s Fascinating Site for all things Vatican





Support BioMd!

https://biomd.info/jane





Learn how you can protect your retirement savings with GOLDCO: http://goldco.com/drjaneruby





Lose weight without giving up delicious Chocolate. Use Promocode RUBY for 15% off! http://earthechofoods.com/dr-jane





Magnesium is a Miracle Mineral, support the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, and Use Promocode RUBY

http://bioptimizers.com/ruby





Trouble sleeping? Stressful world overcoming you? Try Magnesium Breakthrough:

https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby





https://www.MyPillow.com/

(Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)





http://ZStackLife.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)





Make Air Great Again: http://FiltersSuck.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23mj3a-live-7pm-the-pope-is-dead.html



