How Could Satan Tempt Jesus?
17 views
channel image
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Now that’s the Holy Spirit, is leading him into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil. And you know part of the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples to pray. It’s called the Lord’s Prayer, but he never prayed it. Lord, teach us to pray after this manner. So I would say it’s a pattern of prayer, and part of it is: Lead us not unto temptation. But now, Jesus is being led of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted. Now Tom, this verse raises some questions I’m sure--well, in anyone’s mind who reads it, Jesus is led of the Spirit, the Holy Spirit, to be tempted of the devil?


Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

