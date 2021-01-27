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The CDC and FDA Admit on their Websites There is no Isolated covid-19 Virus Available
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529 views • January 27, 2021
There is No Virus
EVIDENCE OF GENOCIDE: Coronavirus PCR Testing
NO VIRUS ISOLATED
Coronavirus does not exist. No “virus” has ever been isolated and there is no scientific evidence to prove that a “virus” named “Coronavirus” is causing Covid-19. Now let’s examine the evidence.
Through an FOI (Freedom of Information) request, Gemma O’Doherty, an Investigative Journalist in Ireland, obtained documented proof from the Department of Health in November, stating that the UK Government has no evidence whatsoever that a “virus” called “Coronavirus” exists.
On July 13, 2020, Center For Disease Control (CDC) in the US stated on page 39 of their report under the heading Analytical Performance:
“no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available” (updated Dec. 1st, 2020).
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/evidence-of-genocide-coronavirus-pcr-testing/
EVIDENCE OF GENOCIDE: Coronavirus PCR Testing
NO VIRUS ISOLATED
Coronavirus does not exist. No “virus” has ever been isolated and there is no scientific evidence to prove that a “virus” named “Coronavirus” is causing Covid-19. Now let’s examine the evidence.
Through an FOI (Freedom of Information) request, Gemma O’Doherty, an Investigative Journalist in Ireland, obtained documented proof from the Department of Health in November, stating that the UK Government has no evidence whatsoever that a “virus” called “Coronavirus” exists.
On July 13, 2020, Center For Disease Control (CDC) in the US stated on page 39 of their report under the heading Analytical Performance:
“no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available” (updated Dec. 1st, 2020).
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/evidence-of-genocide-coronavirus-pcr-testing/
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