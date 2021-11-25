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Through Targeted Chaos to the New World Order - An Analysis by Ernst Wolff
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81 views • November 25, 2021
In his lecture: "The next world financial crisis - a huge opportunity for mankind?", financial expert Ernst Wolff analyzes the global developments since the outbreak of Covid-19, showing how we can manage to turn the tide of world history in this crisis.
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