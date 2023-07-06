Create New Account
Classic Cocaine Song Satires Whitehouse Corruption
DaKey2Eternity
New music video set to Eric Clapton's classic song "Cocaine" Satirizing Hunter Biden's apparent relapse of drug addiction with footage of his suspicious behavior of apparently sneaking in a snort from a "One-Hitter right behind Jill Biden upon the White House Truman Balcony during 4th of July Fireworks Show at the Whitehouse Lawn, just days after a "Dime Bag" of Cocaine was found in the White House 

