AREA 51 - Twilight Zone

Area 51 and other surrounding bases (above and below ground) hide many mysteries. They conduct chimera genetic experiments and much more. Particle Colliders in the Southwest assist but that is topic for another video. DUMBs are all over the United States but the ones out West are particularly insideous.