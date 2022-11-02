Create New Account
Persuasion 4 stage rocket. Using fear against Big Pharma, avoiding cognitive dissonance
58 views
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Published 21 days ago |

“If you after Christmas 2022 still trust the medical establishment, you’ll be left alone to take care of your ills.”Techniques:

1 Limited time

2 Talk beyond the sale

3 Giving them an out to not have to admit an error = no cognitive dissonance

4 Fear of getting left behind


#persuasion #BigPharma #medicine #CognitiveDissonance #4stageRocket


How the medical establishment do little good:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/8-dollar-per-month-is-more-than-my-substack


Keywords
big pharmamedicinecognitive dissonancepersuasion4 stage rocket

