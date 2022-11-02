Persuasion 4 stage rocket. Using fear against Big Pharma, avoiding cognitive dissonance

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“If you after Christmas 2022 still trust the medical establishment, you’ll be left alone to take care of your ills.”Techniques:
1 Limited time
2 Talk beyond the sale
3 Giving them an out to not have to admit an error = no cognitive dissonance
4 Fear of getting left behind
#persuasion #BigPharma #medicine #CognitiveDissonance #4stageRocket
How the medical establishment do little good:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/8-dollar-per-month-is-more-than-my-substack