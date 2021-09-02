WAR CASTLES~1 : Sergeant Horton - Sous-titre français/French subtitles - A brief Overview of the true History of our captivity

A brief history of how humans have been duped and coerced into the slave system we are so clearly seeing now.



Why this is important.



"People are destroyed for the lack of the knowledge." Hosea 4:6.



Only by understanding how we got here do we have the knowledge to get ourselves out.



In our age of the sound-bite, study and gaining knowledge is not very popular because it takes time and effort.



The narrative of MSM, governments and technocrats is - Don't worry about it, let us do it for you, especially your thinking. Believe in the science, don't check it out for yourself. Don't reason and question, only quacks do that.



Without knowledge, we have no power and cannot be free - without knowledge we don't know how to be free. To be free we have to rule ourselves.