Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Press Release - Federal Overspending Is Making Us All Debt Slaves
channel image
CHP Canada
100 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Ottawa, May 8, 2024 - CHP Leader Rod Taylor held a Press Conference in the Ottawa Press Gallery, focused on how the actions of the current government have sabotaged the hopes and dreams and have strewn obstacles in the paths of upcoming generations.

Full Press Release can be read here: https://www.chp.ca/news/press-release-federal-overspending-is-making-us-all-debt-slaves?utm_source=Brighteon&utm_medium=Video&utm_campaign=PRVideo

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomnewsfamilymediadebtchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorchppress releasecdnpolipressreleaseliving costs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket