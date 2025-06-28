© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emilia Clarke, famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, suffered two strokes in her 20s—the first at age 24 after a workout. She experienced a severe headache, vomiting, and collapsed due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. Despite being young and fit, Clarke’s case highlights that strokes can happen to anyone.
A second aneurysm struck her two years later. Subarachnoid hemorrhages account for about 5% of all strokes, and the WHO warns that 1 in 4 adults over 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime. Clarke founded the charity SameYou to raise awareness and support brain injury survivors. Experts emphasize recognizing symptoms early to reduce risks.
###
**Grant Final Report**
**Grant ID: R18 HS 017045**
**Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)**
**Inclusive dates:** 12/01/07 - 09/30/10
**Principal Investigator:**
Lazarus, Ross, MBBS, MPH, MMed, GDCompSci
**Team members:**
Michael Klompas, MD, MPH
**Performing Organization:**
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc.
**Project Officer:**
Steve Bernstein
**Submitted to:**
The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
540 Gaither Road
Rockville, MD 20850
---
**Abstract**
**Purpose:** To develop and disseminate HIT evidence and evidence-based tools to improve healthcare decision making through the use of integrated data and knowledge management.
**Scope:** To create a generalizable system to facilitate detection and clinician reporting of vaccine adverse events, in order to improve the safety of national vaccination programs.
**Methods:** Electronic medical records available from all ambulatory care encounters in a large multi-specialty practice were used. Every patient receiving a vaccine was automatically identified, and for the next 30 days, their health care diagnostic codes, laboratory tests, and medication prescriptions were evaluated for values suggestive of an adverse event.
**Results:** Restructuring at CDC and consequent delays in terms of decision making have made it challenging despite best efforts to move forward with discussions regarding the evaluation of ESP:VAERS performance in a randomized trial and comparison of ESP:VAERS performance to existing VAERS and Vaccine Safety Datalink data. However, Preliminary data were collected and analyzed and this initiative has been presented at a number of national symposia.
**Key Words:** electronic health records, vaccinations, adverse event reporting
---
**Results (Excerpt with Bolded Text)**
"Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, **fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.** Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of 'problem' drugs and vaccines that endanger public health."
https://digital.ahrqDOTgov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
------------
