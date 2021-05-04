© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOCTORS, ALONG WITH MANY STORES AND SERVICES ARE NOW REFUSING TO ADMIT THE VACCINATED
Follow
2
Share
Report
413 views • May 04, 2021
Soon, a majority of doctors will be joining the growing ranks of businesses refusing to admit those who have been vaccinated.
Reports have been coming out that what's called "Shedding" is now occurring with everyone who has had the covid vaccine. That simply means that the symptoms of post vaccinated people have been spreading to those not vaccinated and causing severe reactions, especially to women.
The few Health Officials who are actually telling the Truth are urging the Non Vaccinated to stay well clear of those vaccinated.
Reports have been coming out that what's called "Shedding" is now occurring with everyone who has had the covid vaccine. That simply means that the symptoms of post vaccinated people have been spreading to those not vaccinated and causing severe reactions, especially to women.
The few Health Officials who are actually telling the Truth are urging the Non Vaccinated to stay well clear of those vaccinated.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.