Do we TRUST Hydroxy or Ivermectin MORE than GOD?

Join me weekly with Dr Mark Sherwood as we dive into Wellness Wisdom! Today is episode #21 discussing the push to take some of these 'c*vid' medications on a regular basis and whether is the best course of action. Do we trust GOD or are we STILL putting our faith into medicine???

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