177 Countries Receive U.S. 'Foreign Aid'

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This Is A Very Odd Way To Run An Empire
* There are 190 countries in the world.
* Fully 96% of them are getting a check from Washington.
* Basically, if we are not bombing you, we are paying you.
* A lot of this is hidden — and all this $ is not to buy friends.
* It is to feed Washington’s twin uniparty mega-grifts, military contractors and left-wing NGOs.
* President Trump promised to slash foreign aid.
* America has plenty of mouths to feed before we start paying the globalist parasites.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (24 June 2026)