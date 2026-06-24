177 Countries Receive U.S. 'Foreign Aid'

This Is A Very Odd Way To Run An Empire

* There are 190 countries in the world.

* Fully 96% of them are getting a check from Washington.

* Basically, if we are not bombing you, we are paying you.

* A lot of this is hidden — and all this $ is not to buy friends.

* It is to feed Washington’s twin uniparty mega-grifts, military contractors and left-wing NGOs.

* President Trump promised to slash foreign aid.

* America has plenty of mouths to feed before we start paying the globalist parasites.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (24 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/VBXDPUhyjEg