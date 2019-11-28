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Extraction of Harmala Alkaloids from Syrian Rue Seed Powder
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14 views • November 28, 2019
In this video I demonstrate the extraction and isolation of harmala alkaloids from Peganum harmala seed powder. The method used is taken from a paper in the American Journal of Undergraduate Research titled Extraction, Identification, and Quantification of Harmala Alkaloids in Three Species of Passiflora. The alkaloids are tracked through out the extraction by their fluorescence under UV light.
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