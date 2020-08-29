"My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me" (John 10:27 KJV)

Matthew 18:12-14 (KJV)12 How think ye? if a man have an hundred sheep, and one of them be gone astray, doth he not leave the ninety and nine, and goeth into the mountains, and seeketh that which is gone astray?13 And if so be that he find it, verily I say unto you, he rejoiceth more of that sheep, than of the ninety and nine which went not astray.14 Even so it is not the will of your Father which is in heaven, that one of these little ones should perish.teaching lesson shared from: