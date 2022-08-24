Highway Robbery

A Society In Decline: Hell On Earth

* It’s easy to see how things are coming apart.

* Most of the perpetrators are very young people.

* ‘At-risk youth’ quickly released to offend again.

* Carjackings on the rise in our big cities.

* We are witnessing an epidemic of violence.





An Ancient Problem

* The symptoms of societal decay are universal. They’re not unique to a specific society. You recognize them in any country at any time, now or a thousand years ago — always the same.

* The men become weak; the leaders get decadent; law enforcement gets politicized; the currency gets devalued and then things begin to come apart.

* Pretty soon, the society can no longer perform its most basic function: to protect the weak from the strong.

* Carjacking is the clearest possible sign that your civilization is falling apart.

* What the hell is going on? Why is no one saying anything about it? Why are these cities doing nothing to stop it?





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-carjacking-clearest-possible-sign-civilization-falling-apart





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311317716112

