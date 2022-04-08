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VN First J6 Acquittal, KBJ Confirmed for SCOTUS, Bidens Cognitive Issues, Stelter Confronted 4.8
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10 views • April 08, 2022
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First Acquittal given to a Jan. 6 Defendant
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Three US Intel Officials Tell NBC News That the “Intelligence” Biden Released on Russia/Ukraine Was Made Up (VIDEO)
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JUST IN: U.S. Court Reinstates Biden’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate for All Federal Employees
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ALGAE OIL DHA: https://bit.ly/DHAOIL
+ The most powerful brain, heart, and overall health supplement known to man.
+ “More important than DNA itself”, says key researcher.
+ BUY NOW, Limited Supplies
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
450GB of ‘Deleted’ Hunter Biden Laptop Material to Be Released Within Weeks
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/07/450gb-of-deleted-hunter-biden-laptop-material-to-be-released-within-weeks/
Follow up video:
https://youtu.be/aVycXobOonE
First Acquittal given to a Jan. 6 Defendant
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/07/first-acquittal-given-to-a-jan-6-defendant/
Obama White House Doctor: Biden Having ‘Cognitive Issues’ Is a ‘National Security Issue’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/07/obama-white-house-doctor-biden-having-cognitive-issues-is-a-national-security-issue/
Justin
JUST IN: Senate Votes 53-47 to Confirm Radical Marxist Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/just-in-senate-votes-53-47-to-confirm-radical-marxist-ketanji-brown-jackson-to-supreme-court/
FLASHBACK: Text Messages Reveal Joe Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/08/flashback-text-messages-reveal-joe-biden-and-his-wife-colluded-to-suppress-hunters-actions-with-a-certain-minor/
Three US Intel Officials Tell NBC News That the “Intelligence” Biden Released on Russia/Ukraine Was Made Up (VIDEO)
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/three-us-intel-officials-tell-nbc-news-that-the-intelligence-biden-released-on-russia-ukraine-was-made-up-video/
Rapidfire
‘This Raises Serious Questions’ – BLM Paid $5.8 Million For LA Mansion From BLM-Linked Developer Who Paid $3.1 Million For It 6 Days Earlier
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/this-raises-serious-questions-blm-paid-5-8-million-for-la-mansion-from-blm-linked-developer-who-paid-3-1-million-for-it-6-days-earlier/
Elevated Risk of Childhood Leukemia Linked to Prolonged Exposure to Electric Blankets, Other ELF-MF Emitting Sources
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/elevated-risk-of-childhood-leukemia-linked-to-prolonged-exposure-to-electric-blankets-other-elf-mf-emitting-sources/
Every House Democrat Voted AGAINST Stopping the Government ‘Monitoring And Prosecuting’ Unvaccinated Americans.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/04/07/all-democrats-vote-against-amendment-for-unvaccinated-americans/
JUST IN: U.S. Court Reinstates Biden’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate for All Federal Employees
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/just-u-s-court-reinstates-bidens-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-federal-employees/
BEAUTIFUL! Student Confronts Fake News Purveyor Brian Stelter from CNN at Disinfo Conference AND IT’S GLORIOUS! (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/beautiful-student-confronts-fake-news-purveyor-brian-stelter-cnn-disinfo-conference-glorious-video
Our Latest Interviews:
"More important than DNA itself?" | Secret of Longevity Revealed
https://rumble.com/vzovsq-more-important-than-dna-itself-secret-of-longevity-revealed.html
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