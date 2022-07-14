China has infiltrated America’s Virus Labs to Feed Its Biowarfare Programs | Lawrence Sellin

EPOCH TIMES: Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

The Chinese regime has developed multi-tiered programs for biological warfare, each designed for a specific purpose. Among these are programs that mimic the recent pandemic, with the intent to create a "pre-war" virus that has a high infectious rate, yet a low death rate.

Meanwhile, agents of the CCP's military, the People's Liberation Army, are openly infiltrating the biolabs of the United States and other countries. Not only is this being allowed to happen openly, but US agencies are even financing illegal virus research in China.

To learn more about this, we speak with Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D., a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel who previously worked at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.

#biolabs #CCP #usarmy