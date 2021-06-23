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We Are In Grave Danger! Inflation Is Getting Out Of Control
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40 views • June 23, 2021
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show, we talk about how inflation is rising faster than everyone else thought, how if measured in the standards of the 1980s we'd have double digits inflation, and how this is causing other countries to start distancing themselves from the dollar.
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Always Ready!
⭐ Join The Alliance ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
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