Best believe UA are bleeding badly on the Bakhmut front. As said yesterday, the lower combat experienced troops in the trenches are reinforced by the better forwards observers and artillery units in Z's arsenal.
Source @Ghost
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.