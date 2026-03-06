Astrology & Predictions - WORLD - Spring 2026 & AstroYear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using the Aries Ingress Charts of Russia, China, the UK and Israel, I'll take a look and see what the charts say may be coming for these countries. It's a quick reading, with minimal "Astrospeak" and a few bullet pointed predictions for each. BAD NEWS warning.
