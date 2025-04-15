Barnes speaks after Benshoof's Sentencing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discussion on legal injustices, selective prosecution, and systemic issues in Seattle's judicial system targeting Kurt Benshoof.
2. Kurt Benshoof's Legal Case
- Kurt Benshoof was sentenced to 11 years in prison, exceeding the prosecution's request for 8 years, with the judge expressing anger at the reduced sentence request.
- The case involved accusations of stalking and harassment, with key evidence including serving legal documents, leaving voice messages, and sending political texts, which were deemed non-threatening.
- The prosecution emphasized trivial evidence, such as Benshoof sending pizza to his son on his birthday, as a basis for conviction.
- Benshoof faced 81 charges, including responding to texts from his son, which were elevated to felonies by including court order violations.
- The judge prohibited Benshoof from referencing constitutional rights during the trial, undermining his defense and violating his First, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.
- The trial was described as a sham, with selective prosecution targeting Benshoof for his race, gender, and political beliefs, as admitted during sentencing.
- The case involved two separate trials—one at the city level and one at the county level—to manipulate sentencing guidelines and enhance punishment.
3. Political Targeting and Woke Justice
- The sentencing hearing revealed that Benshoof was targeted for being white, male, and holding political beliefs opposing Seattle's mainstream, including mask mandates and vaccine mandates.
- The judge celebrated taking away Benshoof's rights, including voting, self-defense, and contact with his son, and ordered re-education therapy for his "wayward beliefs."
- The case was described as an example of "woke justice," weaponizing the legal system to suppress dissenting political and ideological views.
- Benshoof's opposition to mask mandates and vaccine mandates for children without informed consent was a central reason for his prosecution.
4. Human Trafficking and Prostitution Allegations
- Benshoof uncovered connections between his son's mother and her girlfriend to a global prostitution and human trafficking ring, involving high-profile Seattle businessmen and politicians.
- Evidence related to these allegations was prohibited from being presented at trial, further suppressing Benshoof's defense and exposing corruption in Seattle's legal system.
5. Legal System Manipulation in Washington
- The state of Washington's dual legal systems at the city and county levels were exploited to prosecute Benshoof twice for the same case, creating a fake sentencing standard.
- The city case was expedited to secure a conviction, which was then used to enhance sentencing in the county case, portraying Benshoof as having 82 prior convictions.
- The manipulation of sentencing guidelines allowed the judge to impose an above-guidelines sentence of 11 years, far exceeding typical sentences for more severe crimes like incest or commercial sexual exploitation of minors.
8. Police Misconduct and Fourth Amendment Violations
- The Fourth Amendment standard was violated, as Benshoof was not free to leave, and evidence gathered during this illegal arrest should be suppressed.