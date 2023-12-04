Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JYUTAIJUTSU - Taihodoki "Breaking free from a body hold / grab"
channel image
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
1 Subscribers
42 views
Published 21 hours ago

Back ryote (2 hands), choke ryote, front choke, front neck, front ryote

Video part of Ninpo Kobujutsu Basic Manual. Techniques are done like in a lesson, for instructive purposes. Being careful with your training partner is what most matters - in a dojo we are like brothers and sisters! We don't do competition, this is a traditional martial art not a sport. 

https://ninjadojo.org/

Keywords
self defenseninjagoshinjutsufight against child abuse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket