JYUTAIJUTSU - Taihodoki "Breaking free from a body hold / grab"

Back ryote (2 hands), choke ryote, front choke, front neck, front ryote
Video part of Ninpo Kobujutsu Basic Manual. Techniques are done like in a lesson, for instructive purposes. Being careful with your training partner is what most matters - in a dojo we are like brothers and sisters! We don't do competition, this is a traditional martial art not a sport.
