God is Making the Election Fraud Issue Go Away: Dec. 3

In Christ in His glory, humbly and respectfully, this is my own little story and I believe, my responsibility to share. I hesitate to publish it online since I suppose it may appear arrogant and self-focused, at least to some, probably at times to myself. I’m not used to doing “monologues,” which may be one of the numerous reasons I haven’t done a program since May. In my praying and decreeing I don’t mean to put on a show to draw attention to myself, but to be effective, boldly, even violently so in Christ (Matthew 11:12). I hope you don’t mind my approach and virtually forget the “me” in it, in your own beings and doings. The Lord could be giving ANY NUMBER of OTHERS similar pronouncements to proclaim and I hope so! May you gain from every mention of Him.

What I believe I recorded of the Lord on November 7:

“Deuteronomy 3 – Dec. 3”

What I believe I recorded of the Lord on November 8:

“The election fraud issue is going away by this date in the a.m. Be naturally enriched to see it happening in the blue sky of the day.”

“The system naturally does what you tell it to.”

(What system is that, Lord?)

“The system of my percounsel trusted to you, to this day. The system inundates you, with righteousness in delivery of my word today.”

(Let me be inundated as YOU please, Holy God, Father, Son Spirit and Flesh, Holy Spirit.)

“Be anointed.”

(Yes, Sir.)

*****

