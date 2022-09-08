Vaccines cause inflammation; half of children have chronic inflammation notes Larry Palevsky, MD

The full 28-minute video of Larry Palevsky, MD testifying before the Public Hearing Committee in Connecticut on 19 Feb 2020 is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT6I864vwbE

Larry Palevsky, MD notes that:

The kind of aluminum that is in vaccines is a nanoparticle (a very small particle).

Nanoparticles can enter the brain.

Animal studies show that the ingredients in vaccines enter the brain.

Aluminum nanoparticles can exist in the brain for decades.

We are seeing a large outbreak of neurodegenerative diseases in adults (Alzheimers).

Aluminum nanoparticles are found in the brains of people with Alzheimers.

Vaccines cause inflammation.

More than half of children have chronic inflamed conditions.

One in 5 children have neurodevelopmental disorders.

One in 10 children have Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD).

One in 35 children have Autism. One in 11 children have asthma.

One in 20 children under the age of 5 have seizures.

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

