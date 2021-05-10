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Critical Race Theory at School is Weaponizing Kids Against America
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10 views • May 10, 2021
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman explores the Marxist weapon known as "Critical Race Theory" and how it is being used to weaponize America's children against their own families and nation. The issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution, Newman explains. And that includes this "Race" and "Racism" issue. Do not let your children be brainwashed to believe these lies.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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