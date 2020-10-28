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Spotkanie Grupy Bilderberg 2019. Montreaux, Szwajcaria. Dzień 2.
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426 views • October 28, 2020
W niniejszym filmie prezentujemy nagrania z 2 dnia spotkania Grupy Bilderberg 2019 w Montreaux, Szwajcarii.
Więcej informacji:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/bilderberg_2019_tajna,p1638381693
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/agenda_spotkania_grupy,p2005756373
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/fotografie_i_reportaze,p277627207
Więcej informacji:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/bilderberg_2019_tajna,p1638381693
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/agenda_spotkania_grupy,p2005756373
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/fotografie_i_reportaze,p277627207
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