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BASES2015 Harald Kautz Vella Black goo Lecture at Woodborough June 2015
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94 views • March 19, 2022
Harald Kautz vella flew from Switzerland through German to get to Wiltshire to deliver this presentation, which features vital details on the two types of sentient fluid, also known crudely as "Black Goo" . This was recovered from the Thule Base, in the south Georgia islands south of the Falklands. Over 400 crates were taken by the Royal Navy back to England..
Harald shows what is known about this sentient fluid in the public domain in his lecture, part of BASES2015 lectures series
Harld is featured in BASES 46
Harald shows what is known about this sentient fluid in the public domain in his lecture, part of BASES2015 lectures series
Harld is featured in BASES 46
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