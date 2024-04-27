Create New Account
Not Pregnant, A Dog With Abnormally Big Swollen Stomach l Animal in Crisis Ep 411
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Apr 25, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


Spotted, dog with an abnormally huge belly. Everyone thought it was pregnant, but turns out he's a male dog. What's happened to him? Watch the rescue


More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis


#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalincrisis


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaBD9ek4WZM

Keywords
dogstomachrescueabnormalswollenkritter klubanimal in crisisnot pregnant

