"I’m confident it will be free & fair, but I can’t say whether it will be peaceful" - Biden commenting on 2024 U.S. election

"I’m confident it will be free and fair, but I can’t say whether it will be peaceful." - Biden commenting on 2024 U.S. election

Biden also said,

Israel must act much more carefully during military operations to avoid civilian casualties, Biden stated.

Israel has not yet made decisions regarding the targets for a retaliatory strike against Iran, Biden stated.

He also noted that the U.S. is considering tightening sanctions against Iran's oil industry.

⚡️ White House wants to "take advantage" of Israel's "massive blow" to Hezbollah "to push for an election of a new Lebanese president" in the coming days — Axios



⚡️More than 2,000 Lebanese have been killed by Israeli strikes since the Middle East conflict began to escalate, the government says.





